2018 Hyundai KONA

33,000 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

33,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7356206
  • Stock #: 19483
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA4JU156348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19483
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE with adaptive cornering control, parking sensors, proximity key with push start, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, fog lights, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth, heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, back-up camera, LED daytime running lights, projector headlights, alloy wheels and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Wheel Drive, ABS, Power Steering, Traction Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Day...

