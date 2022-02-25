Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

138,130 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_NoBadges

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,130KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8369613
  • Stock #: AA0582
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB2JH093296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0582
  • Mileage 138,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

