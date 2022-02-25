$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD
138,130KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8369613
- Stock #: AA0582
- VIN: 5NMZUDLB2JH093296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
