Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644475
  • Stock #: 19841
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0JU275030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19841
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Santa Fe XL LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.3L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, HID headlights, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, 8-inch touchscreen w/ NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, parking sensors, heated steering wheel, SMART power liftgate, heated rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, premium 12-speaker INFINITI sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and much more!!

Vehicle Features

GREY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BECKETTS BLACK, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, All Wheel Drive, Temporary Spare Tire,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 119,300 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 85,700 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2018 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 80,000 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory