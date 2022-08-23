2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$36,990 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8985310

8985310 Stock #: 19938

19938 VIN: KM8SNDHF9JU276418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iron Frost

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 19938

Mileage 34,700 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features IRON FROST, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, All Wheel Drive, Temporary Spare Tire, Va...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.