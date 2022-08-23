$36,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL LIMITED w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
- Listing ID: 8985310
- Stock #: 19938
- VIN: KM8SNDHF9JU276418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Frost
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 19938
- Mileage 34,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe XL LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.3L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, HID headlights, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, 8-inch touchscreen w/ NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, parking sensors, heated steering wheel, SMART power liftgate, heated rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, premium 12-speaker INFINITI sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and much more!!
Vehicle Features
