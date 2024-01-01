$18,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L Premium AWD
Location
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 516730
- Mileage 147,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of dynamic performance, versatility, and advanced technology with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium. This midsize SUV is designed to meet your family’s needs, offering exceptional power, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.
Under the hood, the Santa Fe Sport Premium is powered by a robust 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it provides responsive acceleration and efficient fuel economy, making it ideal for both city commuting and long road trips. Optional all-wheel drive enhances traction and control, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.
The Santa Fe Sport Premium stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek body lines, and stylish LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails add to its practicality and visual appeal, making a strong statement on the road.
Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The Premium trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, and dual-zone automatic climate control for ultimate comfort. The 7-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Santa Fe Sport Premium is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a host of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.
Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the dynamic versatility and advanced features of the Santa Fe Sport Premium today.
Vehicle Features
