font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p>Experience the perfect blend of dynamic performance, versatility, and advanced technology with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium. This midsize SUV is designed to meet your family’s needs, offering exceptional power, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.</p><p>Under the hood, the Santa Fe Sport Premium is powered by a robust 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it provides responsive acceleration and efficient fuel economy, making it ideal for both city commuting and long road trips. Optional all-wheel drive enhances traction and control, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.</p><p>The Santa Fe Sport Premium stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek body lines, and stylish LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails add to its practicality and visual appeal, making a strong statement on the road.</p><p>Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The Premium trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, and dual-zone automatic climate control for ultimate comfort. The 7-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p>Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Santa Fe Sport Premium is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a host of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.</p><p>Whether youre navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the dynamic versatility and advanced features of the Santa Fe Sport Premium today.</p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

147,085 KM

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L Premium AWD

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L Premium AWD

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,085KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB2JG516730

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 516730
  • Mileage 147,085 KM

Experience the perfect blend of dynamic performance, versatility, and advanced technology with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium. This midsize SUV is designed to meet your family’s needs, offering exceptional power, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.

Under the hood, the Santa Fe Sport Premium is powered by a robust 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it provides responsive acceleration and efficient fuel economy, making it ideal for both city commuting and long road trips. Optional all-wheel drive enhances traction and control, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.

The Santa Fe Sport Premium stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek body lines, and stylish LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails add to its practicality and visual appeal, making a strong statement on the road.

Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The Premium trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, and dual-zone automatic climate control for ultimate comfort. The 7-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a top priority, and the 2018 Santa Fe Sport Premium is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a host of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.

Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the dynamic versatility and advanced features of the Santa Fe Sport Premium today.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

Call Dealer

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport