Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44521 <br/>Lot #: 403R <br/>Reserve Price: $10,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * ENGINE NOISE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

106,795 KM

Details Description

$10,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
11968038

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11968038
  2. 11968038
  3. 11968038
  4. 11968038
  5. 11968038
  6. 11968038
  7. 11968038
  8. 11968038
  9. 11968038
  10. 11968038
  11. 11968038
  12. 11968038
  13. 11968038
  14. 11968038
  15. 11968038
  16. 11968038
  17. 11968038
  18. 11968038
  19. 11968038
  20. 11968038
  21. 11968038
  22. 11968038
  23. 11968038
  24. 11968038
  25. 11968038
  26. 11968038
  27. 11968038
  28. 11968038
  29. 11968038
  30. 11968038
  31. 11968038
  32. 11968038
  33. 11968038
Contact Seller

$10,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,795KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB3JG539417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44521
  • Mileage 106,795 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44521
Lot #: 403R
Reserve Price: $10,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2016 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chrysler 200 LX 201,441 KM $5,250 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Base for sale in Calgary, AB
1994 Chevrolet Corvette Base 154,888 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Chevrolet Spark LT 124,783 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport