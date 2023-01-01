2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

$22,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 9 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488998

9488998 Stock #: 57142

57142 VIN: 5NMZUDLB9JH052857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 57142

Mileage 106,952 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.