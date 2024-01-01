$18,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
PREMIUM AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Carzone is pleased to offer this clean title with no accidents or claims 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L engine AWD SUV. It comes with features such as heated seats, heated steering wheel, power options, All-Wheel Drive, and much more!!
Easy to finance and great rates available on this Tucson, come book an appointment!!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. AMVIC licensed dealer.
403-248-0245