OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50725 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $5,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * TRANSMISSION REQUIRES REPLACEMENT * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

203,998 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

12032344

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,998KM
VIN KM8J3CA2XJU815647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50725
  • Mileage 203,998 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Tucson