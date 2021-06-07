2018 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hyundai Tucson SE comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, PANORAMIC sunroof, LED maplights, heated front and rear leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, back-up camera, keyless entry with alarm, projector headlights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, alloy wheels, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock disc brakes / side curtain airbags and much more!!
