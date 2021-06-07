Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/ AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/ AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7189937
  • Stock #: 19431
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43JU714659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hyundai Tucson SE comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, PANORAMIC sunroof, LED maplights, heated front and rear leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, back-up camera, keyless entry with alarm, projector headlights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, alloy wheels, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock disc brakes / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 60,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A5 TECHNIK...
 133,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 31,000 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory