2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE
167,659KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998285
- Stock #: 10473
- VIN: KM8J3CA47JU771690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,659 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26195 - Our Price is just $24195!
This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 167,659 kms. Stock number 10473 is red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
