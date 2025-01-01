$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar XE
S AWD
Location
Kash Auto Gallery
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-455-5500
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SAJAM4FV7JCP16947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ST7014
- Mileage 116,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Send me a message here if you like to schedule a viewing/ test drive or call at (403)455**5500
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE with $0 down payment regardless of your credit.
Good credit, Bad credit we deal with all types of credits and try our level best to get the LOWEST RATE EVER!!!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
