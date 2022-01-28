$33,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar XE
20d Premium
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
80,702KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8225913
- Stock #: P37069
- VIN: SAJAJ4FN8JCP37069
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 80,702 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 JAGUAR XE 20D PREMIUM AWD WITH ONLY 80,702 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Si...
