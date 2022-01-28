2018 Jaguar XE

$33,988 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 7 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8225913

8225913 Stock #: P37069

P37069 VIN: SAJAJ4FN8JCP37069

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 80,702 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Si...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.