Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jaguar XE

80,702 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

20d Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar XE

20d Premium

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 8225913
  2. 8225913
  3. 8225913
  4. 8225913
  5. 8225913
  6. 8225913
  7. 8225913
  8. 8225913
  9. 8225913
  10. 8225913
  11. 8225913
  12. 8225913
  13. 8225913
  14. 8225913
  15. 8225913
  16. 8225913
  17. 8225913
  18. 8225913
  19. 8225913
  20. 8225913
  21. 8225913
  22. 8225913
  23. 8225913
  24. 8225913
  25. 8225913
  26. 8225913
  27. 8225913
Contact Seller

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

80,702KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8225913
  • Stock #: P37069
  • VIN: SAJAJ4FN8JCP37069

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 80,702 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JAGUAR XE 20D PREMIUM AWD WITH ONLY 80,702 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Si...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2011 Mercedes-Benz S...
 33,980 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 96,158 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 BA...
 127,424 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory