2018 Jeep Cherokee

76,812 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

TRAILHAWK "FULLY LOADED!!" 4X4

TRAILHAWK "FULLY LOADED!!" 4X4

Location

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

76,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5899605
  • Stock #: 209394A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX9JD592036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 209394A
  • Mileage 76,812 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE HISTORY: TRADE IN. CARFX REPORT: NO CLAIMS . Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years! At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer: Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily! Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0% Same day delivery. Experienced sales staff with great customer service. Come VISIT us today!

Vehicle Features

Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 25E
4.083 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Off-Road Aluminum
GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs)
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4' Display
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

