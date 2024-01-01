Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 31606 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $14,250 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Jeep Compass

125,849 KM

Details Description

$14,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11683780
  2. 11683780
  3. 11683780
  4. 11683780
  5. 11683780
  6. 11683780
  7. 11683780
  8. 11683780
  9. 11683780
  10. 11683780
  11. 11683780
  12. 11683780
  13. 11683780
  14. 11683780
  15. 11683780
  16. 11683780
  17. 11683780
  18. 11683780
  19. 11683780
  20. 11683780
  21. 11683780
  22. 11683780
  23. 11683780
  24. 11683780
  25. 11683780
  26. 11683780
  27. 11683780
  28. 11683780
  29. 11683780
  30. 11683780
  31. 11683780
  32. 11683780
  33. 11683780
  34. 11683780
  35. 11683780
  36. 11683780
  37. 11683780
  38. 11683780
  39. 11683780
  40. 11683780
  41. 11683780
  42. 11683780
  43. 11683780
  44. 11683780
  45. 11683780
  46. 11683780
  47. 11683780
  48. 11683780
  49. 11683780
Contact Seller

$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,849KM
VIN 3C4NJDCBXJT264788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31606
  • Mileage 125,849 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 31606
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $14,250
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor 9,436 KM $47,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Edge SEL 198,406 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Escape SE 153,360 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass