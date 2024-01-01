Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34594 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $12,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Jeep Compass

112,290 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11723676
  2. 11723676
  3. 11723676
  4. 11723676
  5. 11723676
  6. 11723676
  7. 11723676
  8. 11723676
  9. 11723676
  10. 11723676
  11. 11723676
  12. 11723676
  13. 11723676
  14. 11723676
  15. 11723676
  16. 11723676
  17. 11723676
  18. 11723676
  19. 11723676
  20. 11723676
  21. 11723676
  22. 11723676
  23. 11723676
  24. 11723676
  25. 11723676
  26. 11723676
  27. 11723676
  28. 11723676
  29. 11723676
  30. 11723676
  31. 11723676
  32. 11723676
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,290KM
VIN 3C4NJCAB9JT136927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,290 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34594
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $12,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 133,959 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS 146,561 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Terrain SLT 89,952 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass