Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

33,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

ALTITIUDE w/ 4WD / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

ALTITIUDE w/ 4WD / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9172276
  2. 9172276
  3. 9172276
  4. 9172276
  5. 9172276
  6. 9172276
  7. 9172276
  8. 9172276
  9. 9172276
  10. 9172276
  11. 9172276
  12. 9172276
  13. 9172276
Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9172276
  • Stock #: 19988
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB5JT432791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19988
  • Mileage 33,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Jeep Compass ALTITUDE comes loaded with a fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, 4 WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable drive modes, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated leather / cloth seats, back-up camera, push start ignition, factory remote starter, premium sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF -inc: Black Roof, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Black Roof Piano Black Interior Accent...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 39,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 33,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 M SPORT ...
 121,600 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory