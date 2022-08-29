$28,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
ALTITIUDE w/ 4WD / LOW KMS
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
33,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9172276
- Stock #: 19988
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB5JT432791
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 33,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Jeep Compass ALTITUDE comes loaded with a fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, 4 WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable drive modes, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated leather / cloth seats, back-up camera, push start ignition, factory remote starter, premium sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF -inc: Black Roof, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Black Roof Piano Black Interior Accent...
