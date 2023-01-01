Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

97,772 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10138872
  • Stock #: 23J243A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJT6JC196834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 23J243A
  • Mileage 97,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Monotone Paint
230MM Rear Axle
TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS

Mechanical

Normal Duty Suspension
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
700-amp maintenance-free battery
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 2BR
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FULL-POLISHED ALUMINUM W/SATIN
Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential Rear Axle
HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 57,872 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 69,623 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Larami...
 82,256 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory