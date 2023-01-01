2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$19,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 7 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10276023

10276023 Stock #: 543811

543811 VIN: 1C4PJMAB3JD543811

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 543811

Mileage 190,793 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ... WHEELS: 17 X 7 FULL-FACE STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.