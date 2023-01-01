Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

190,793 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sport 4x4

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sport 4x4

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

190,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276023
  • Stock #: 543811
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB3JD543811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 543811
  • Mileage 190,793 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ...
WHEELS: 17 X 7 FULL-FACE STEEL (STD)

Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

