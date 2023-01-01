$19,900+ tax & licensing
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Stampede Auto
403-888-8174
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Sport 4x4
Location
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2
190,793KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10276023
- Stock #: 543811
- VIN: 1C4PJMAB3JD543811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ...
WHEELS: 17 X 7 FULL-FACE STEEL (STD)
