$30,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO w/ V6 / 4X4 / PARKING SENSORS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10343997
- Stock #: 20295
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG3JC181503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20295
- Mileage 71,547 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L V6 Pentastar motor, automatic transmission, an impressive Quadra-Trac 4X4 system, alloy wheels, back-up camera, parking sensors, keyless entry with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, premium sound system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, fog lights, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, traction control, stability control and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.