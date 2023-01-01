Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

71,547 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO w/ V6 / 4X4 / PARKING SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO w/ V6 / 4X4 / PARKING SENSORS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10343997
  2. 10343997
  3. 10343997
  4. 10343997
  5. 10343997
  6. 10343997
  7. 10343997
  8. 10343997
  9. 10343997
  10. 10343997
  11. 10343997
  12. 10343997
  13. 10343997
Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10343997
  • Stock #: 20295
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG3JC181503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20295
  • Mileage 71,547 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L V6 Pentastar motor, automatic transmission, an impressive Quadra-Trac 4X4 system, alloy wheels, back-up camera, parking sensors, keyless entry with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, premium sound system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, fog lights, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, traction control, stability control and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2023 Hyundai PALISAD...
 11,661 KM
$60,990 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai PALISAD...
 14,450 KM
$62,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 21,265 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory