Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

40,590 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

  1. 6633200
  2. 6633200
  3. 6633200
  4. 6633200
  5. 6633200
  6. 6633200
  7. 6633200
  8. 6633200
  9. 6633200
  10. 6633200
  11. 6633200
  12. 6633200
  13. 6633200
  14. 6633200
  15. 6633200
Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6633200
  • Stock #: B14658
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2JC163363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # B14658
  • Mileage 40,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Very clean and very well priced! Top features include power front seats, front and rear reading lights, heated front and rear seats, and leather upholstery. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Normal Duty Suspension
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 2
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS LRR
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED
948 kgs (6/500 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7'' Display
Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Polished Alum w/Tech Grey Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 44,853 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKC Res...
 67,427 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 99,334 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory