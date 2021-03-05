2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Very clean and very well priced! Top features include power front seats, front and rear reading lights, heated front and rear seats, and leather upholstery. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9