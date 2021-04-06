Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

39,867 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

  1. 6853652
  2. 6853652
  3. 6853652
  4. 6853652
  5. 6853652
  6. 6853652
  7. 6853652
  8. 6853652
  9. 6853652
  10. 6853652
  11. 6853652
  12. 6853652
  13. 6853652
  14. 6853652
  15. 6853652
  16. 6853652
Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6853652
  • Stock #: B14836
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJT6JC157810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Indigo w/Ski Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # B14836
  • Mileage 39,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! You won't want to miss this excellent value! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Normal Duty Suspension
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 2BR
230MM Rear Axle
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
700-amp maintenance-free battery
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential Rear Axle
HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4'' Display
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)
Wheels: 20'' x 8'' Full-Polished Aluminum w/Satin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 139,542 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 47,430 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 59,930 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory