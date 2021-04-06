2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$47,990 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 8 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6853652

6853652 Stock #: B14836

B14836 VIN: 1C4RJFJT6JC157810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Indigo w/Ski Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Stock # B14836

Mileage 39,867 KM

Vehicle Features Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Additional Features Monotone Paint GVWR: 3 Quick Order Package 2BR 230MM Rear Axle 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 700-amp maintenance-free battery Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats Electronic Limited-Slip Differential Rear Axle HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4'' Display 084 kgs (6/800 lbs) Wheels: 20'' x 8'' Full-Polished Aluminum w/Satin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.