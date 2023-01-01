$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT
168,447KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9988421
- Stock #: 229482A
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8JC129775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 168,447 kms. Stock number 229482A is black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is SRT. This Grand Cherokee SRT is the performance SUV of your dreams. On top of incredible performance, it comes with Nappa leather seats, heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, a distinct appearance package with 20-inch polished wheels, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, four-wheel drive, performance-tuned steering and suspension, Brembo high-performance brakes, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
