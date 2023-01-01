2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 4 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9988421

9988421 Stock #: 229482A

229482A VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8JC129775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,447 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.