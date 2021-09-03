Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

73,878 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  1. 8004003
  2. 8004003
  3. 8004003
  4. 8004003
  5. 8004003
  6. 8004003
  7. 8004003
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,878KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8004003
  • Stock #: B0669
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG0JL870721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0669
  • Mileage 73,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to serve you better. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1000# Maximum Payload
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Cloth Bucket Seats
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
ABS Traction Control
MOPAR Slush Mats
GVWR: 2449 kgs (5400 lbs)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Removable 3rd Row Windows
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 High-Gloss Black Aluminum
Power Convenience Group -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
Connectivity Group -inc: Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northland Kia

2016 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 119,660 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL
 104,412 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL
 113,759 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Northland Kia

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

Call Dealer

403-247-XXXX

(click to show)

403-247-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory