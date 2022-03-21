2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 8 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660218

8660218 Stock #: 38645

38645 VIN: 1C4BJWEG8JL840560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38645

Mileage 103,883 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.