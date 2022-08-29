2018 Jeep Wrangler

$38,000 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 2 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9010975

9010975 Stock #: 46042

46042 VIN: 1C4BJWEG1JL914871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 46042

Mileage 88,241 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.