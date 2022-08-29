2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9232432

9232432 Stock #: 18J264

18J264 VIN: 1C4HJXEG7JW124845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # 18J264

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Rear Window Defroster Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Exterior Rear window wiper w/washer Mechanical Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Additional Features GVWR: 2 Monotone Paint Application Quick Order Package 23G Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Tires: 255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7'' Display 494 kgs (5/500 lbs) Wheels: 18'' x 7.5'' Polished w/Grey Spokes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.