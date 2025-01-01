Menu
Stock #: 90059 
Reserve Price: $28,000 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
 * TRIPLE SLIDE * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Keystone ALPINE 3401 RS

$28,000

+ GST
2018 Keystone ALPINE 3401 RS

13071409

2018 Keystone ALPINE 3401 RS

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$28,000

+ GST

VIN 4YDF34025JE780461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 90059
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $28,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TRIPLE SLIDE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$28,000

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Keystone ALPINE 3401 RS