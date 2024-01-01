Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37985 <br/>Lot #: 318DT <br/>Reserve Price: $5,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Kia Forte

128,234 KM

Details Description

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Forte

LX Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX Plus

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11727312
  2. 11727312
  3. 11727312
  4. 11727312
  5. 11727312
  6. 11727312
  7. 11727312
  8. 11727312
  9. 11727312
  10. 11727312
  11. 11727312
  12. 11727312
  13. 11727312
  14. 11727312
  15. 11727312
  16. 11727312
  17. 11727312
  18. 11727312
  19. 11727312
  20. 11727312
  21. 11727312
  22. 11727312
  23. 11727312
  24. 11727312
  25. 11727312
  26. 11727312
  27. 11727312
  28. 11727312
  29. 11727312
  30. 11727312
  31. 11727312
  32. 11727312
  33. 11727312
  34. 11727312
  35. 11727312
  36. 11727312
  37. 11727312
  38. 11727312
  39. 11727312
  40. 11727312
  41. 11727312
  42. 11727312
  43. 11727312
  44. 11727312
  45. 11727312
  46. 11727312
  47. 11727312
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,234KM
VIN 3KPFL4A77JE206168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37985
  • Mileage 128,234 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37985
Lot #: 318DT
Reserve Price: $5,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 116,110 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Focus SE 176,976 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 8,485 KM $52,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte