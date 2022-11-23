2018 Kia Rio

$14,900 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 2 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9348490

9348490 Stock #: 54315

54315 VIN: 3KPA25AB2JE040228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 54315

Mileage 79,253 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.