OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 79186 
Lot #: ..RT 
Reserve Price: $2,500 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. 
 * CONDITION OF DRIVELINE AND TRANSMISSION UNKNOWN * * TOW - ENGINE DOES NOT START * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Kia Sorento

200,238 KM

$2,500

+ GST
2018 Kia Sorento

LX

12775229

2018 Kia Sorento

LX

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,500

+ GST

Used
200,238KM
VIN 5XYPGDA35JG339519

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79186
  • Mileage 200,238 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79186
Lot #: ..RT
Reserve Price: $2,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* CONDITION OF DRIVELINE AND TRANSMISSION UNKNOWN * * TOW - ENGINE DOES NOT START *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

$2,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Kia Sorento