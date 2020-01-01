Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

66,204 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX

2018 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6295845
  • Stock #: AC-004
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA35JG340606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AC-004
  • Mileage 66,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2018 Kia Sorento LX! This AWD SUV is equipped with Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Cloth Interior, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Cruise Control and many more great features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)
                                   OR
- Up to 1 year NO INSURANCE PAYMENT (O.A.C.)

 

 

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

 

- UP TO 25% OFF 

 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

 

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don't see a vehicle you're looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

