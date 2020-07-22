+ taxes & licensing
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7
Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Kia Sportage EX, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. You can tell this 2018 Kia Sportage has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 26,931km and appears with a showroom shine. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
