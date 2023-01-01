Menu
2018 Kia Stinger

108,081 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger

GT AWD REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA APPLE CAR PLAY

2018 Kia Stinger

GT AWD REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA APPLE CAR PLAY

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

108,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9933998
  • Stock #: 028806
  • VIN: KNAE35LC1J6028806

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 108,081 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 KIA STINGER GT WITH 108081 KMS, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,A/C,Turbocharged,Driver Vanity Mirror,Multi-Zone A/C,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Trip Computer,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Rear Bench Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Climate Control,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Hands-Free Liftgate...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory