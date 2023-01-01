$33,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 Kia Stinger
2018 Kia Stinger
GT AWD REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA APPLE CAR PLAY
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
108,081KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9933998
- Stock #: 028806
- VIN: KNAE35LC1J6028806
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 108,081 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 KIA STINGER GT WITH 108081 KMS, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,A/C,Turbocharged,Driver Vanity Mirror,Multi-Zone A/C,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Trip Computer,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Rear Bench Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Climate Control,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Hands-Free Liftgate...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4