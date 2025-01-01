$24,988+ GST
2018 Land Rover Evoque
Landmark Special Edition NAVI BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
111,434KM
VIN SALVC2RXXJH299646
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 111,434 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION WITH 111434 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tires - Rear Performance,Active Suspension,Tires - Front Performance,Brake Assist,Four Wheel Drive,ABS,Turbocharged,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Telematics,Power Windows,Smart De...
