<div>2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION WITH 111434 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

2018 Land Rover Evoque

111,434 KM

$24,988

+ GST
2018 Land Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition NAVI BACKUP CAMERA

12892904

2018 Land Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition NAVI BACKUP CAMERA

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,988

+ GST

Used
111,434KM
VIN SALVC2RXXJH299646

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 111,434 KM

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION WITH 111434 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Tires - Rear Performance,Active Suspension,Tires - Front Performance,Brake Assist,Four Wheel Drive,ABS,Turbocharged,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Telematics,Power Windows,Smart De...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

2018 Land Rover Evoque