2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

<p>This vehicle comes loaded with safety and convenience features, including side impact beams, dual-stage side airbags for the driver and passenger, and a 360-degree parking aid with front and rear sensors. It also includes autonomous emergency braking, reverse traffic detection, and tire-specific low-pressure warnings. Additional safety elements consist of curtain airbags for the front and rear, power child safety locks, a backup camera, and a steel spare wheel.</p><p>The exterior features clearcoat paint, a sliding and tilting glass sunroof with a power shade, and body-colored bumpers with stylish accents. Black window trim, deep-tinted glass, and speed-sensitive wipers add to its sleek design. The power liftgate makes accessing the rear cargo area easy.</p><p>Inside, the vehicle has adjustable front seats, a versatile rear seat that folds down, and multiple cupholders. You’ll also find an illuminated glove box, leatherette trim, and a full console with storage and several 12V power outlets. Lighting includes map lights and ambient fade-to-off options.</p><p>Performance-wise, it has a powerful 3.0L supercharged V6 engine with 380 horsepower, full-time four-wheel drive, and a towing package with trailer sway control. The braking system includes ABS, brake assist, and features for hill control. For entertainment, the vehicle boasts streaming audio, three LCD monitors, and a premium amplifier. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS<br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998.

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes loaded with safety and convenience features, including side impact beams, dual-stage side airbags for the driver and passenger, and a 360-degree parking aid with front and rear sensors. It also includes autonomous emergency braking, reverse traffic detection, and tire-specific low-pressure warnings. Additional safety elements consist of curtain airbags for the front and rear, power child safety locks, a backup camera, and a steel spare wheel.

The exterior features clearcoat paint, a sliding and tilting glass sunroof with a power shade, and body-colored bumpers with stylish accents. Black window trim, deep-tinted glass, and speed-sensitive wipers add to its sleek design. The power liftgate makes accessing the rear cargo area easy.

Inside, the vehicle has adjustable front seats, a versatile rear seat that folds down, and multiple cupholders. You’ll also find an illuminated glove box, leatherette trim, and a full console with storage and several 12V power outlets. Lighting includes map lights and ambient fade-to-off options.

Performance-wise, it has a powerful 3.0L supercharged V6 engine with 380 horsepower, full-time four-wheel drive, and a towing package with trailer sway control. The braking system includes ABS, brake assist, and features for hill control. For entertainment, the vehicle boasts streaming audio, three LCD monitors, and a premium amplifier.

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar