$49,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380-LOW KMS-NAV-MASSAGE SEATS-PANO SUN ROOF
Location
Certified
$49,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes loaded with safety and convenience features, including side impact beams, dual-stage side airbags for the driver and passenger, and a 360-degree parking aid with front and rear sensors. It also includes autonomous emergency braking, reverse traffic detection, and tire-specific low-pressure warnings. Additional safety elements consist of curtain airbags for the front and rear, power child safety locks, a backup camera, and a steel spare wheel.
The exterior features clearcoat paint, a sliding and tilting glass sunroof with a power shade, and body-colored bumpers with stylish accents. Black window trim, deep-tinted glass, and speed-sensitive wipers add to its sleek design. The power liftgate makes accessing the rear cargo area easy.
Inside, the vehicle has adjustable front seats, a versatile rear seat that folds down, and multiple cupholders. You’ll also find an illuminated glove box, leatherette trim, and a full console with storage and several 12V power outlets. Lighting includes map lights and ambient fade-to-off options.
Performance-wise, it has a powerful 3.0L supercharged V6 engine with 380 horsepower, full-time four-wheel drive, and a towing package with trailer sway control. The braking system includes ABS, brake assist, and features for hill control. For entertainment, the vehicle boasts streaming audio, three LCD monitors, and a premium amplifier.
Vehicle Features
