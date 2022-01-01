Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

52,586 KM

Details

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

R-Dynamic HSE Diesel

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

52,586KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8093425
  • Stock #: AA0516
  • VIN: SALYM2RN6JA753070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2018 Range Rover Velar - featuring Leather Interior, Heated Steering Wheel/Seats,Navigation, Back-Up Camera, 360 Degree Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

