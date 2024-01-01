$28,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus IS
IS 300 F SPORT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
134,720KM
VIN JTHC81D27J5031692
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 134,720 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LEXUS IS 300 F SPORT WITH 134720 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Bluetooth Connection,Keyless Entry,Trip Computer,Front Side Air Bag,AM/FM Stereo,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Premium Synthetic Seats,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Defrost,Traction Control,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Driver Illuminated Vani...
2018 Lexus IS