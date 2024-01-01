Menu
<div>2018 LEXUS IS 300 F SPORT WITH 134720  KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

2018 Lexus IS

134,720 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus IS

IS 300 F SPORT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER

2018 Lexus IS

IS 300 F SPORT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,720KM
VIN JTHC81D27J5031692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 134,720 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LEXUS IS 300 F SPORT WITH 134720  KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Bluetooth Connection,Keyless Entry,Trip Computer,Front Side Air Bag,AM/FM Stereo,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Premium Synthetic Seats,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Defrost,Traction Control,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Driver Illuminated Vani...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Lexus IS