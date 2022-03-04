Menu
2018 Lexus RX

116,500 KM

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Lexus RX

2018 Lexus RX

w/ NAVI / SUNROOF / AWD / LEATHER

2018 Lexus RX

w/ NAVI / SUNROOF / AWD / LEATHER

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8616536
  • Stock #: 19828
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCAXJC162926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19828
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Lexus RX350 comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights with auto high beams, power liftgate, push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power leather seats w/ memory settings, heated power adjustable steering wheel, back-up camera, NAVIGATION system, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning & intervention, Forward Collision Warning system, Bluetooth, premium sound system, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Rear Defrost, Daytime Running Lights, Tires - Rear Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, ABS, Privacy Glass, Power Do...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

