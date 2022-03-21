Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

78,852 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8698535
  • Stock #: 42342A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42342A
  • Mileage 78,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-5 has the following options: Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Side Impact Beams. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 64,277 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac CTS Co...
 64,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Supe...
 36,552 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory