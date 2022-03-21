$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8698535
- Stock #: 42342A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 42342A
- Mileage 78,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-5 has the following options: Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Side Impact Beams. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.