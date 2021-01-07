2018 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? You won't want to miss this excellent value! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 40,000 kilometers! Mazda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, 1-touch window functionality, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9