2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
83,325KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9612355
- Stock #: 10403
- VIN: 3MZBN1W30JM167021
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $29995 - Our Price is just $27995!
Excellent fuel economy follows the Mazda 3's premium sport car like performance. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 outshines all other compact sedans on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this sedan provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times.This sedan has 83,325 kms. Stock number 10403 is nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. This Mazda3 GT is the top of the line trim and provides the ultimate in luxury, comfort and style. It keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT, a Bose premium audio system and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. This premium trim also includes a power sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel, a Smart City brake system, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, an advanced keyless entry with push button start, larger aluminum wheels, chrome window trim and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Mazda Connect, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36592 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear cross traffic alert
Premium Audio
Touch Screen
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Connect
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7