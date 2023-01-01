Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

83,325 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller
Sale

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612355
  • Stock #: 10403
  • VIN: 3MZBN1W30JM167021

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10403
  • Mileage 83,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $29995 - Our Price is just $27995!

Excellent fuel economy follows the Mazda 3's premium sport car like performance. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 outshines all other compact sedans on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this sedan provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times.This sedan has 83,325 kms. Stock number 10403 is nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. This Mazda3 GT is the top of the line trim and provides the ultimate in luxury, comfort and style. It keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT, a Bose premium audio system and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. This premium trim also includes a power sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel, a Smart City brake system, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, an advanced keyless entry with push button start, larger aluminum wheels, chrome window trim and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Mazda Connect, Led Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36592 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear cross traffic alert
Premium Audio
Touch Screen
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 83,325 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass Tr...
 25,985 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 107,100 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-877-212-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-212-7418

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory