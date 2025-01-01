$25,488+ GST
Make it Yours
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES HEATED MIRRORS
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES HEATED MIRRORS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$25,488
+ GST
Used
114,329KM
VIN 55SWF4KB4JU236800
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 114,329 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ C300 WITH 114329 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Power Steering,Brake Assist,ABS,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Sun/Moonroof,Heated...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2018 Land Rover Evoque Landmark Special Edition NAVI BACKUP CAMERA 111,434 KM $24,988 + GST
2019 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT DUAL SLIDING DOORS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 150,546 KM $20,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$25,488
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class