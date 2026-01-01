$38,990+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 Convertible AWD AMG performance pack
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 Convertible AWD AMG performance pack
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
$38,990
+ GST
Actions
Used
103,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1500 | Crew Cab | 4WD | LT 241,867 KM $18,990 + GST
2003 Toyota RAV4 LE | 2.0L | AWD 495,000 KM $4,590 + GST
2021 GMC Yukon SLT | Luxury Pack | Leather | Pano Roof 125,543 KM $55,990 + GST
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
$38,990
+ GST>
Car Zone
403-248-0245
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class