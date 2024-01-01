$22,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers an exhilarating driving experience, while its all-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and handling in any weather conditions. With a spacious and stylish interior featuring black and red accents, you'll enjoy every journey in comfort and style.
This CLA 250 has been meticulously maintained and boasts an impressive list of features that elevate your driving experience. It has been driven 127,000 km and is ready to take on your next adventure.
Here are 5 features that make this CLA 250 a standout:
- All-wheel drive: Experience confident handling and traction in any weather condition.
- Heated seats: Stay cozy and comfortable on chilly mornings or during long drives.
- Sunroof/moonroof: Enjoy panoramic views and a feeling of openness while you drive.
- Push button start: Experience a touch of convenience and luxury every time you get behind the wheel.
- Air conditioned seats: Beat the heat and enjoy ultimate comfort with the luxury of cooled seats.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
