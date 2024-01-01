Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers an exhilarating driving experience, while its all-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and handling in any weather conditions. With a spacious and stylish interior featuring black and red accents, youll enjoy every journey in comfort and style.</p><p>This CLA 250 has been meticulously maintained and boasts an impressive list of features that elevate your driving experience. It has been driven 127,000 km and is ready to take on your next adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that make this CLA 250 a standout:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Experience confident handling and traction in any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Heated seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable on chilly mornings or during long drives.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/moonroof:</strong> Enjoy panoramic views and a feeling of openness while you drive.</li><li><strong>Push button start:</strong> Experience a touch of convenience and luxury every time you get behind the wheel.</li><li><strong>Air conditioned seats:</strong> Beat the heat and enjoy ultimate comfort with the luxury of cooled seats.</li></ul>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
12043861

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1735075790
  2. 1735075790
  3. 1735075789
  4. 1735075790
  5. 1735075790
  6. 1735075790
  7. 1735075789
  8. 1735075790
  9. 1735075790
  10. 1735075790
  11. 1735075789
  12. 1735075790
  13. 1735075790
  14. 1735075790
  15. 1735075790
  16. 1735075790
  17. 1735075790
  18. 1735075790
  19. 1735075790
  20. 1735075790
  21. 1735075790
  22. 1735075790
  23. 1735075790
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GBXJN666703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek black sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers an exhilarating driving experience, while its all-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and handling in any weather conditions. With a spacious and stylish interior featuring black and red accents, you'll enjoy every journey in comfort and style.

This CLA 250 has been meticulously maintained and boasts an impressive list of features that elevate your driving experience. It has been driven 127,000 km and is ready to take on your next adventure.

Here are 5 features that make this CLA 250 a standout:

  • All-wheel drive: Experience confident handling and traction in any weather condition.
  • Heated seats: Stay cozy and comfortable on chilly mornings or during long drives.
  • Sunroof/moonroof: Enjoy panoramic views and a feeling of openness while you drive.
  • Push button start: Experience a touch of convenience and luxury every time you get behind the wheel.
  • Air conditioned seats: Beat the heat and enjoy ultimate comfort with the luxury of cooled seats.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2017 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn Titanium AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn Titanium AWD 197,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Subaru Impreza for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Subaru Impreza 166,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 213,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class