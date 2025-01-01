Menu
2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 SEDAN WITH AWD AND 63998 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DVD/CD/RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE.

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

63,998 KM

$26,488

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA

12489976

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,998KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB6JN625288

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 63,998 KM

2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 SEDAN WITH AWD AND 63998 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DVD/CD/RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Heated Front Seat(s),Premium Synthetic Seats,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Keyless Start,Seat Memory,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Bucket...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
