$26,488+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$26,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,998KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB6JN625288
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 63,998 KM
2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 SEDAN WITH AWD AND 63998 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DVD/CD/RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Heated Front Seat(s),Premium Synthetic Seats,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Keyless Start,Seat Memory,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Bucket...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$26,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class