<div>2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 WITH 63357 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

63,357 KM

$25,988

+ GST
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER PUSH BUTTON START

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER PUSH BUTTON START

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$25,988

+ GST

63,357KM
VIN WDDSJ4GBXJN536159

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 63,357 KM

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Heated Front Seat(s),Premium Synthetic Seats,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Keyless Start,Seat Memory,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Bucket...

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$25,988

+ GST>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class