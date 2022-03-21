$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8970550
- Stock #: 22258A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22258A
- Mileage 49,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz CLA has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/45R17 All-Season Runflat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Systems Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.