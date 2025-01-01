Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 96672 <br/>Lot #: 843 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

174,473 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC

13146856

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST

Used
174,473KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB5JN686020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96672
  • Mileage 174,473 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96672
Lot #: 843
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250