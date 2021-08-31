Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

38,259 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

AMG G 63 NAVI BLIND SPOT COLLISION AVOID

Location

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

38,259KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7688092
  Stock #: 289485
  VIN: WDCYC7DH4JX289485

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 38,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ G 63 WITH 38259 KMS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION AVOIDANCE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA,  HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Turbocharged,Tow Hooks,All Wheel Drive,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Smart Device Integration,Tires - Front Performance,Smart Device Integration,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Brake Assist,Rain Sensing Wipers,Intermittent Wi...

